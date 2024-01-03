Senior Counsel Bar Chairman Deplores President Ruto’s Remarks On Judiciary

Senior Counsel Bar Chairman, Fred Ojiambo, has criticized President William Ruto’s recent statements on the judiciary.

Ojiambo accused the head of state of attempting to control the legal arm’s functions and influence its decisions in matters involving the State.

Ruto and his allies have been vocal in accusing the judiciary of corruption and intentionally obstructing crucial government projects, especially following a court ruling deeming the Housing program discriminatory.

Ojiambo called on the public to condemn Ruto’s statements, emphasizing that allowing such interference could lead the country into tyranny.

“If for no other reason, the statement by the Head of State regarding the judiciary must be deprecated in the strongest terms by all people of goodwill, as it is hereby by the Senior Counsel Bar,” he asserted.

He noted that the President’s office should not stoop so low as to openly undermine one of the democratic state’s fundamental pillars, the Judiciary.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also addressed recent attacks on the Judiciary.

Koome condemned these remarks in an internal memo, highlighting that they could intimidate judges and influence court decisions.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga criticized Ruto’s labeling of the judiciary as corrupt, viewing it as a form of intimidation and contempt for the law.

Raila argued that Ruto’s tactics were intended to divert attention from pressing social and economic issues faced by Kenyans.

enyan lawyers, led by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri have announced plans for peaceful protests on the smae.

Legal professionals will wear yellow ribbons during the demonstrations to show solidarity with the judiciary and the rule of law.

Theuri urged President Ruto to retract his remarks, expressing concern that they set a negative precedent for the legal system.