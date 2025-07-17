Senior police officer shot and injured in bar in Bomet County

Detectives are investigating a shooting incident that left a senior DCI officer in Transmara Sub County with serious wounds in Chapalungu, Bomet County.

The victim is Chief Inspector Wycliffe Nyakwanya who is the Transmara East sub county Criminal Investigations Officer.

He is in critical condition in a hospital in Kisii Town after the July 16 shooting drama. It is claimed he was at his resort in Chebunyo centre when two men visited him.

Attendants at the resort told police the two men were later introduced to them as his guests.

After a short while the bar attendants heard a loud bang and saw the officer lying down on the floor, screaming helplessly in pain.

The two men rushed him to Emurua Dikir Hospital before he was referred to Kisii for more attention.

It was not immediately established who fired at the officer or the motive, police said.

Police said the victim suffered gunshot wound injuries with the bullet penetrating at the left lower back near the hip joint and exiting at the right lower abdomen, penetrating again at the lower arm with no exit wound.

The victim also suffered a spinal injury yet to be managed.

Police visited the scene but were unable to recover the bullet head.

The two men who were with him were detained for investigations, police said.

The motive of the shooting and the person behind the same are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man died in hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in a confrontation with suspected thugs in Ahero, Kisumu County.

The man had been shot in the stomach on July 7 during a robbery mission and died on July 15.

The hunt for the gunmen is ongoing, police said on Thursday.

In Voi, Taita Taveta County, Kenya Wildlife Service personnel shot and injured a suspected poacher within Tsavo EAST National Park.

Police and KWS personnel said they recovered assorted weapons from the suspected poacher.

He was rushed to the hospital in the area and admitted in stable condition.