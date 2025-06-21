Senior Rift Valley Police Commanders Launch County Anti-Corruption Committees In Nakuru

Senior police commanders from the Rift Valley region, led by Regional Police Commander Jasper Ombati, held a high-level meeting in Nakuru on June 20, 2025, to officially launch County Anti-Corruption Committees.

During the meeting, the commanders discussed key security matters affecting the region, including recent successes, ongoing challenges, and new strategies to deal with emerging threats.

They also reviewed lessons learned and outlined measures to improve safety and security across counties.

As part of the Inspector General’s directive on fighting corruption and bribery within the National Police Service (NPS), all county commanders were urged to create detailed work plans to address these issues proactively.

The RPC reminded officers of the importance of professionalism in their duties, particularly in handling suspects and managing public gatherings. He emphasized the need to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals in custody.

The commanders also renewed their commitment to working with other government agencies to combat crimes such as cattle rustling and banditry, which continue to affect parts of the Rift Valley.