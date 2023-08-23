Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian Welcome Second Child

Tennis legend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second child.

The couple has welcomed their second daughter, according to a post on Ohanian’s verified Instagram account.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” he wrote in a post featuring a series of family photos with the newborn. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama.”

The tech entrepreneur went on to write “Feeling grateful.” Read: Serena Williams Set To Marry Baby Daddy Alexis Ohanian Today

“@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he wrote. “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

Williams publicly shared she was expecting another baby in May at the famed Met Gala in New York City.

The tennis legend and Ohanian married in 2017, the same year their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (who goes by Olympia) was born.

