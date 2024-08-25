Sergio Perez’s Net Worth

Sergio Perez, often known by his nickname “Checo,” is a prominent Mexican racing driver with an estimated net worth of $50 million. Over his career, Perez has competed for several renowned teams, including Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point, and currently, Red Bull Racing in Formula One.

Early Life

Sergio Michel “Checo” Perez Mendoza was born on January 26, 1990, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Racing runs in his family; his father, Antonio Perez, was a racing driver who later managed the career of IndyCar and sports car driver Adrián Fernández. Perez began karting at the young age of six. Demonstrating early talent, he secured four victories in his first year of competition in the junior category. By 1997, competing in the karting Youth Class, Perez, the youngest driver in the category, secured a win, achieved five podium finishes, and placed fourth in the overall championship standings.

At just 14 years old, Perez transitioned to single-seater cars and began competing in the Skip Barber National Championship in the United States, supported by Escuderia Telmex, a racing team backed by Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim.

Career in Europe

In 2005, Perez moved to Europe to further his racing career in Formula BMW. At just 17 years old, he made a bold move to Oxford, England, to start a two-year campaign in the British Formula 3 series. His hard work paid off in 2007 when he won the National Class championship for older chassis. The following year, he finished fourth in the International Class, marking his rapid rise in the racing world.

Perez’s impressive performance in British Formula 3 led him to the GP2 Series, the official feeder series to Formula One. He made an immediate impact by winning a lights-to-flag victory in his first race in Bahrain. In his second year in GP2, Perez showcased his driving skills by winning races at prestigious tracks, including Monaco, Silverstone, Hockenheim, Spa-Francorchamps, and Abu Dhabi, ultimately finishing as runner-up to Pastor Maldonado.

Formula One Career

In 2011, Sergio Perez made his debut in Formula One with the Sauber team, becoming the first Mexican driver to compete in the World Championship since Héctor Rebaque in 1981. Perez quickly earned a reputation as a competitive and skilled driver, finishing in the points in his debut season. By 2012, he was challenging the likes of Fernando Alonso for race wins, notably at the Malaysian Grand Prix, where he nearly took the victory.

Perez’s strong performances earned him a spot with McLaren in 2013. However, his time with McLaren was challenging, and he did not secure any podium finishes. After one season, McLaren replaced Perez with Kevin Magnussen.

In 2014, Perez joined Force India on a lucrative $16.5 million contract, a team he stayed with until it went into administration in 2018. After the team was rebranded as Racing Point in 2019, Perez signed a three-year extension with them. Despite his commitment to the team, Perez was informed in 2020 that he would be leaving at the end of the season, as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel was set to replace him.

Perez’s perseverance paid off when he secured his first Formula One Grand Prix victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, breaking the record for the most race starts (190) before a win. In 2022, he continued to set records by achieving his first pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after 215 races, the longest wait for a first pole position in Formula One history.

In 2021, Perez signed with Red Bull Racing, and his success continued as he won the Monaco Grand Prix. Shortly after this victory, Red Bull Racing announced that Perez would remain with the team through the 2024 season. Known for his distinctive helmet designs that change every season, Perez often incorporates elements of the Mexican flag into his designs, proudly representing his heritage on the global stage.

