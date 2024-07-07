Hayden Panettiere Net Worth

Hayden Panettiere is an American actress and singer with a net worth of $12 million. She began her career as a child actress and gained prominence in her teens. Panettiere is best known for her role as Claire Bennet in the NBC sci-fi series “Heroes” and as Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT musical drama series “Nashville.” Her performances have earned her critical acclaim and several award nominations. Besides acting, Panettiere has pursued a music career and voiced characters in animated films and video games. Off-screen, she is notable for her advocacy for wildlife and marine conservation.

Early Life

Panettiere was born on August 21, 1989, in Palisades, New York. Her mother, Lesley Vogel, was a soap opera actress, and her father, Alan Lee Panettiere, was a fire captain. She has a younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, who is also an actor. Hayden attended South Orangetown Middle School in New York but switched to homeschooling as her acting career took off.

Acting Career

Panettiere started her television career as a baby in commercials and spent much of her early childhood acting in daytime soap operas like “One Life to Live” and “Guiding Light.” She gained recognition for her role in the Lifetime TV movie “If You Believe,” earning a Young Artist Award nomination. She appeared in popular TV series such as “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

In 2006, Panettiere secured the role of Claire Bennet in “Heroes,” elevating her career. After “Heroes,” she starred as Juliette Barnes in the musical series “Nashville,” which ran for six seasons and brought her multiple award nominations.

Panettiere’s film career began with a voice role in the 1998 animated film “A Bug’s Life.” She appeared in popular films like “Remember the Titans,” “Raising Helen,” and “Bring it On: All or Nothing.” In 2009, she starred in “I Love You, Beth Cooper,” played Amanda Knox in “Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy,” and had a major role in “Scream 4” (2011). She also voiced a character in “Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil” (2012).

Singing and Modeling Career

Panettiere has recorded several songs for films and TV series she appeared in, including Disney movies and the “Nashville” soundtrack. She received a Grammy nomination in 1999 for her vocal work in “A Bug’s Life.” She has also modeled in advertising campaigns for Neutrogena, Kohl’s, and Dooney & Burke.

Activism

Panettiere is an active advocate for wildlife and marine conservation. She joined The Whaleman Foundation in 2007 to stop a dolphin hunt in Japan, an event featured in the film “The Cove.” She has also lobbied against whale hunting and participated in fundraising efforts for Save the Whales Again. Panettiere has been involved in political activism, encouraging young people to vote and supporting Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. She is also a vocal advocate against teen pregnancy and domestic violence.

Personal Life

Panettiere has had several high-profile relationships. She dated her “Heroes” co-star Milo Ventimiglia from 2007 to 2009 and later met Ukrainian heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko in 2009. They had an on-again, off-again relationship, got engaged in 2013, and had a daughter in 2014. Panettiere experienced postpartum depression after her daughter’s birth and sought treatment. She and Klitschko eventually separated in 2018 but remained on good terms.

Panettiere later dated actor Brian Hickerson, but the relationship was troubled, marked by incidents of domestic violence. Hickerson was arrested multiple times, and Panettiere has since become vocal about the abuse she endured. She has taken a break from the spotlight to focus on her personal life.

Real Estate

In March 2008, Hayden paid $2.635 million for a mid-century modern home in the Hollywood Hills, which she sold in March 2014 for $3.075 million. In 2012, she purchased a newly-constructed home in Nashville, selling it in October 2018 for $1.65 million.

