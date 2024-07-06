Harvey Levin, an American television producer, lawyer, legal analyst, and celebrity reporter, has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known as the founder and managing editor of TMZ.com, a prominent celebrity gossip site. Although Levin does not own TMZ, he has played a pivotal role in its success. TMZ was originally launched as a joint venture between AOL and Telepictures Productions, a division of Warner Bros. In September 2021, WarnerMedia sold TMZ to Fox Entertainment in a deal valued at approximately $50 million.

Harvey Levin Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth September 2, 1950 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Producer, Lawyer, Legal Analyst, Celebrity Reporter

Harvey Levin Salary

Between his work with TMZ and “The People’s Court,” Harvey Levin earns at least $5 million per year in base salary and other earnings.

Early Life

Harvey Robert Levin was born on September 2, 1950, in Los Angeles, California. His family is Jewish. Levin graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Reseda, Los Angeles, in 1972. He earned a B.A. degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and later graduated with a J.D. from the University of Chicago Law School in 1975.

Legal Career

Levin practiced as a licensed attorney in California from December 1975 to January 1996. He gained wider public recognition in 1978 through public debates on California Proposition 13. This exposure led to his role as a legal advisor on a radio show, earning him the nickname “Doctor Law.” Levin also wrote columns for the Los Angeles Times for seven years and taught law at the University of Miami Law School and Whittier College School of Law.

Entertainment Career

Levin transitioned to television in 1982, covering legal issues for KNBC-TV and later working for KCBS-TV as an investigative reporter and legal analyst for ten years. He gained notable attention for his coverage of the O.J. Simpson murder case. In 1997, Levin became the co-executive producer and on-air legal anchor for “The People’s Court,” a role he continues to hold. He published a book, “The People’s Court: How to Tell It to the Judge,” in 1985 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program for “The People’s Court” in 2015.

Levin has created and produced several other shows, including “Celebrity Justice,” “Famous in 12,” “Rock & A Hard Place,” and “Beyond Twisted.” Since 2016, he has hosted the weekly show “OBJECTified” on the Fox News Channel.

TMZ

TMZ was launched in 2005 by AOL and Telepictures Productions, with Levin serving as founder and managing editor. The site gained immediate recognition with stories like Mel Gibson’s DUI arrest and anti-Semitic rant. Other major stories covered by TMZ include Chris Brown’s assault of Rihanna, and the deaths of Heath Ledger, Brittany Murphy, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jackson. TMZ has grown into one of the 500 largest websites in the world and includes a nationally syndicated television show and tour buses. Levin has hosted the series “TMZ” on TV since 2007 and appeared in over 1,400 episodes.

Acting Roles

As an actor, Levin has appeared in the films “Volcano” (1997) and “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” (2015), and in episodes of TV series such as “JAG,” “The Sopranos,” “Family Guy,” and “Empire.”

Personal Life

In April 2010, Levin publicly confirmed that he is gay while speaking at an event for the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. He has been in a long-term relationship with Andy Mauer, a Southern California chiropractor. Together, they own multiple properties, with joint-deed listings dating back to the late 1990s. Levin has been featured multiple times on Out Magazine’s “Power 50” list as one of the most prominent and influential LGBTQ voices in America.

Real Estate

In 1998, Levin purchased a home in Los Angeles for $950,000, which he sold for $3.6 million in August 2015 after initially listing it for $5.3 million. In 2003, he bought an 1,800 square-foot ocean-view condo in Marina Del Rey, California, for $2.2 million, which would likely sell for $4-5 million today.

