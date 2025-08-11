Seven arrested as police burst a counterfeit US dollar making gang in Nairobi

Police based at the Central Police Station apprehended seven individuals suspected of making counterfeit US dollars in Ngara area, Nairobi.

The suspects include Manyara Aroon Nicas, a Tanzanian national, and Abbott Antony, a Congolese national, alongside four Kenyans: Mongele Wambura, James Ngugi, Justus Alubokho Opulu, and Mary Mumbi.

They were taken into custody following a well-executed raid at Travellers House in Ngara, Nairobi.

Upon searching the premises, the officers uncovered thirty-six bundles of counterfeit US currency, two plastic replicas resembling USD notes, black paper resembling currency, and other items believed to be involved in this illicit activity.

The fake money was to be supplied to the market, police said as they announced search for more suspects. They face up to 12 years in jail if found guilty.

Elsewhere officers from Mombasa Central Police Station nabbed two suspected drug traffickers, intercepting a sizeable haul of cannabis in the process.

The bust followed a tip-off from members of the public of a suspicious parcel from a bus that had just arrived at Mwembe Tayari from Homa Bay. Sensing the package might contain narcotics, they promptly alerted the police.

Acting with the precision of hawks circling their prey, officers hurried to the booking office and quietly lay in wait for the suspects to claim their cargo.

It didn’t take long. Oblivious to the fact that the law was about to crash their day, the duo — identified as Pamela Akinyi Ochichi and Daniel Agolla Ogweno — arrived to collect the parcel. In one swift move, officers pounced, arresting them and escorting both the suspects and their illicit bundle to the station.

Upon inspection, the package was found to contain multiple rolls of cannabis sativa.