Seven in Fake NHIF Claims Released on Bail 

A Nairobi milimani court on Monday released seven people accused of defrauding the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) of millions of shillings through false medical claims and impersonation on bail.

The accused persons Joseph Oduor Okoth, Otieno Kennedy Tindi, John Muli Mulandi, Mohammed Ali Bwana Mkuu, Sharon Muoko Nyakundi, Risper Morara kibati and Joy Nursing and Maternity Eastleigh were released on bail after denying all the charges against them.

It is alleged that Joseph Oduor Okoth posed as a licensed medical doctor, signing documents under the name “Dr. Mustafa Kanabai” despite lacking valid medical qualifications.

According to the prosecution, Okoth, while unregistered and unlicensed, examined patients and filled NHIF pre-authorization forms, intending to present himself as a legitimate doctor to access NHIF payouts.

Otieno Kennedy Tindi, alongside the institution Joy Nursing and Maternity Eastleigh Ltd, faces charges of submitting 35 falsified surgical claims, amounting to Sh 5.72 million, to NHIF between January 2022 and June 2023.

Prosecution allege that Tindi knowingly employed Okoth, facilitating his illegal practice within the facility and leveraging false claims to obtain funds unlawfully.

John Muli Mulandi, Mohamed Ali Bwana Mkuu, Sharon Muoko Nyakundi, and Risper Moraa Kibati are alleged to have collaborated to create fraudulent medical documents, including NHIF pre-authorization forms, discharge summaries, and invoices, to claim medical services.

The accused through their lawyer Jared Bosire asked Chief magistrate Susan Shitubi to grant them lenient bond terms.

“All the accused have fixed places of residence, and none are currently employed after the closure of their workplace,” the defense stated.

“They are parents and sole breadwinners for their families, who are now struggling without their support.”

Bosire told the court that the accused have honored all police summons and respected the legal process.

“They have demonstrated good faith by appearing whenever called upon,” the lawyer said.

“These are mere allegations at this stage.”

Chief magistrate Shitubi released the first accused on a bond of Sh2 million and the rest on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

She further directed the matter to be mentioned on December 2, for pretrial purposes.