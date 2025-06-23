Seven killed in Kyiv in new Russian aerial attack

At least seven people have been killed and several injured in an overnight Russian missile and drone attack in the Kyiv region, the interior minister has said.
In a post on social media, Ihor Klymenko said residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure had been hit.
At least six of those who died were in a high-rise building in the capital, Kyiv’s mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said, adding that 22 others were injured in the city.
In recent weeks, Russia has been carrying out massive aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is travelling to London to discuss the conflict later on Monday.
In the latest barrage 352 Russian drones and 16 missiles targeted Ukrainian territory, mostly in the Kyiv area, the Ukrainian air force said.
Ukraine’s emergencies service posted footage showing shocked residents being led away from a destroyed high-rise building that was still burning.
An entrance to an underground metro stations was damaged, local officials say. Many residents spent the night sheltering in such stations.
Along with those killed in the capital, one person reportedly died after a drone struck a hospital in the city of Bila Tserkva to the south.
It comes as the capital is still reeling from overnight Russian attacks on Tuesday which left at least 28 people dead and more than 100 injured.
The attack was among the biggest on the capital since the start of Russia’s full-scale war which began in February 2022.
By BBC News
