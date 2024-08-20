Seven People Killed in Accident at Salgaa Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway 

At least seven people were killed Tuesday morning in a bus accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway involving a bus.

Police and rescuers said about 40 other passengers were injured in the 5 am incident.

The bus, which was headed for Nakuru direction from Kericho is said to have lost its brakes as the driver negotiated the steep stretch.

The bus rammed onto the barriers on the stretch and other vehicles ahead of it before it landed in a ditch.

Some passengers who survived the accident said the bus was headed for Mombasa.

Kenya Red Cross said they had helped in rescuing and taking at least 36 people to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following the accident at Migaa area.

This is the latest incident to be reported since the weekend.

The scene was bad with rescuers fearing the toll may increase.

Police said this was the latest accident to be reported since the weekend in which more than ten people were killed.

Up to 4,000 people are killed annually in separate accidents.

Many others are left with injuries in the incidents that have a negative impact on families.

In October 2023, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) unveiled the National Road Safety Action Plan (2023- 2027) which aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas.