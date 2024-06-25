Several Anti-Finance Bill Protesters Shot, Section of Parliament on Fire

Several people have been shot outside Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Reports indicate that protesters who breached the gates got shot by armed police officers.

It is not clear how many have been shot.

Kahawa Tungu also understands that part of Parliament is on fire.

This comes barely hours after members of Parliament voted in favour of the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

195 voted Yes, 106 voted No while 3 were reported to be spoilt votes.

The Bill is expected to be signed into law on Thursday by President William Ruto.

