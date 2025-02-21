Sh1.85 Billion Shortfall Hits Free Day Secondary Education Program

The Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) program is facing a funding gap of Sh1.85 billion, leaving nearly one million students without financial support, the National Assembly Committee on Education has revealed.

During a session chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly, the committee engaged Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang, on the 2025/26 Budget Policy Statement.

Dr. Kipsang informed the committee that while Sh54.88 billion has been allocated to fund 3,244,325 students at Sh22,244 per learner, and 9,243 special needs students at Sh50,722 per learner, the budget deficit means 982,197 students will miss out on funding.

“This shortfall highlights the funding challenges affecting learners across various levels, contrary to existing policy commitments,” Melly said.

MP Clive Gesairo warned that the funding gap could compromise education quality, while MP Abdul Haro questioned its impact on the “Education for All” policy. “How does the ministry plan to address this shortfall? Won’t it affect access to quality education?” he asked.

The MPs also noted reduced funding for key student-centered programs, including capitation, loans, and scholarships. MP Nabii Nabwera raised concerns about inadequate allocations for special needs learners under the new curriculum. “Where are special needs students supposed to go if there are no specific allocations for them?” he asked.

Dr. Kipsang acknowledged the challenges but assured the committee that efforts were underway to address them. “We have 35 national schools catering to special needs students, and we are continuously investing in them to expand access,” he said.

On infrastructure, MP Eve Obara raised concerns over the lack of science laboratories in many secondary schools. “There are 1,600 secondary schools without laboratories. Your report states that more will be built in 2026, but how do we ensure quality education in science subjects in the meantime?” she asked.

Dr. Kipsang confirmed that the government is committed to equipping all senior schools with laboratories by 2026. “We are working towards ensuring every senior school has a fully functional laboratory,” he stated.

Addressing funding challenges in low-cost boarding schools, Dr. Kipsang noted that a request to increase funding from Sh400 million to Sh800 million had not been approved. However, he assured the MPs that the government had integrated the low-cost boarding school program with the school feeding program to provide three meals a day for students.

“These schools are crucial in retaining students, especially in pastoralist and conflict-prone areas,” he added.

The committee also heard budget submissions from Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Ibrahim Gedi Mumin, TVET Principal Secretary Dr. Esther Mworia, and Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala.