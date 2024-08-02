Sh108 Billion Needed to Implement Reforms in Police, Prisons, NYS – PS Omollo 

The government needs a staggering Sh108 billion to implement far-reaching reforms in the police, prisons service and National Youth Service.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary, Dr. Raymond Omollo, said the reforms will be implemented in four years – 2024 to 2028 – in line with a strategic framework guiding the process.

Lack of finances is threatening the reform agenda.

Dr. Omollo said the framework developed in consultation with stakeholders has identified four key areas of reform including leadership in the three services, oversight and accountability, institutional capacity development and human resource management and development, as well as operational preparedness and logistical capability.

“As Kenya moves forward, the success of these reforms will hinge on their effective implementation and the continued support and collaboration of all stakeholders, Omollo said.

The desire for Kenya to achieve a people centered police service has been long and onerous.

It is a journey that has had many hits and misses, from the time the National Police Service, then a force was formed in 1906; from change of name to the colour of uniform; and still counting.

From a colonial outfit to when Kenya attained her independence in June 1963, the police institution has struggled to shed off some of its old skin.

It is in this background that President William Ruto anchored his commitment to reform the police service and even had it as an agenda in his 2022 presidential manifesto.

Ruto executed an instrument granting the National Police Service financial autonomy and independence to maintain efficiency and professionalism.

“Kenya is ready for a new policing paradigm. On behalf of the people of Kenya, I assure you of our commitment to deliver on our commitments to you,” said Omollo.

To push for the much sought after reforms, the Ruto in December 2022 formed a Taskforce on Police Reforms, that was led by retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

The taskforce in its report handed over to the President in November 2023 recommended far-reaching implications to the National Police Service, the Prisons Service and the National Youth Service.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki, the recommendations included logistics, mobility, and equipment to be used by the National Police Service, the Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service (NYS) in a bid to enhance their work and streamline service delivery to the public.

The report identified specific issues such as political interference in the National Police Service (NPS), corruption in employment and promotions, police training curriculum, an inadequate National Police Service Commission (NPSC), the role of the Cabinet Secretary responsible for National Security and structure of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) in the police.

While presenting the report, Maraga called for political goodwill in the implementation of the recommendations saying similar proposals were previously made but never implemented.

“It also became clear that the reform recommendations stand little chance of being implemented if the leadership issues are not addressed,” Maraga said.

Ruto said and the Ministry have committed to ensure the taskforce report is implemented, a move that was welcomed by security sector players.

Ruto’s ambitious police reforms mark a significant step towards a safer, more accountable, and community-oriented law enforcement system in Kenya.

Prioritizing transparency, professionalism, and community engagement have the potential to not only reshape the police service but also rebuild trust between law enforcement agencies and the people they serve.