Sh225 million budget for ambulances in Kisii sparks outcry as vehicles lie idle in yards

Human rights activists in Kisii have raised concerns over the allocation of Sh225 million for the purchase of new ambulances in the 2026/2027 Kisii County Government budget, questioning whether the move offers value for taxpayers’ money.

Rigena Human Rights agency boss Thomson Osoro, wants Governor Simba Arati’s administration to explain why it is prioritising the acquisition of new emergency vehicles while some ambulances previously bought by the county are allegedly facing maintenance and operational challenges.

In a statement addressed to Governor Arati, the Kisii County Assembly Speaker, Members of the County Assembly and the County Executive Committee Member for Health, Osoro said he supports efforts to improve emergency medical services but insisted that existing resources must first be properly utilised.

“While we fully support efforts to strengthen emergency medical services and improve healthcare access for residents of Kisii County, we question the wisdom of allocating such a substantial amount of public funds toward the purchase of additional ambulances when serious concerns remain regarding the maintenance, utilisation and operational status of ambulances previously acquired by the county,” he said.

Osoro claimed that some ambulances purchased by previous administrations had suffered from poor maintenance, mechanical breakdowns, inadequate staffing and limited deployment, leaving residents struggling to access emergency transport services.

He demanded that the county government provide a detailed inventory of all ambulances currently owned, their operational status, maintenance records for the last three financial years, staffing details, deployment schedules and utilisation rates.

The activist also called for an explanation on why rehabilitating existing ambulances would not be a more cost-effective option compared to purchasing new ones.

He further questioned whether residents were adequately involved in discussions regarding the proposed expenditure, citing the constitutional requirement for public participation and prudent management of public resources.

“Public funds should not be used to acquire additional assets while existing assets remain neglected, underutilised or non-operational,” Osoro said.

He urged the county administration and the assembly to subject the proposed ambulance purchase to public scrutiny, independent assessment and full disclosure of the status of existing county emergency vehicles.

Osoro said Kisii residents deserved a healthcare system focused on efficiency, accountability and proper use of resources rather than repeated procurement of equipment without addressing challenges affecting existing facilities and assets.