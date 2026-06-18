Sh27 Billion Sabaki Water Project Moves Closer as Government Defends PPP Plan

The government has defended the proposed Sh27 billion Sabaki Water Carrier and Sanitation Project, saying it will significantly improve access to clean water and sanitation services in Kilifi and Mombasa counties while helping address persistent water shortages in the Coast region.

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eric Muriithi Mugaa told the Senate that the project is currently at the negotiation stage under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, with discussions ongoing ahead of the signing of a project agreement.

In a statement submitted to the Senate in response to concerns raised by Stewart Madzayo, Mugaa said the project is expected to play a key role in expanding water supply infrastructure and improving service delivery in the two counties.

“The project is currently at the negotiation stage, with discussions ongoing towards the signing of a project agreement,” Mugaa said.

The Cabinet Secretary disclosed that the ministry received a Privately Initiated Proposal in October 2024 from a consortium comprising Utility Partners One LLP Ltd, Climate Fund Managers of the Netherlands and South Africa-based Nafasi Ltd.

According to the ministry, the project is designed to abstract, treat and deliver approximately 80,000 cubic metres of potable water daily to residents in Watamu, Mtwapa, Nyali and Kisauni North.

“The project is designed to abstract and deliver approximately 80,000 cubic metres of potable water per day to designated service areas in Kilifi and Mombasa counties,” Mugaa stated.

In addition to water supply infrastructure, the project will include wastewater treatment facilities with a capacity of between 25,000 and 35,000 cubic metres per day, as well as the construction of a solar power plant with a generation capacity of between seven and 10 megawatts.

The government said the project will operate under a 20-year concession agreement, with the private consortium responsible for financing, developing and operating the infrastructure in collaboration with local water service providers.

“The private consortium will undertake investment, operation and last-mile service delivery within agreed zones in collaboration with the respective Water Service Providers,” Mugaa said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the project is estimated to cost Sh27 billion and will be financed through a combination of debt and equity. He added that negotiations with the consortium are expected to be concluded this month.

The ministry further noted that the Sabaki Water Carrier and Sanitation Project will complement ongoing government interventions aimed at tackling recurring drought and water scarcity in Kilifi County.

Mugaa told senators that the government has already implemented several measures, including water harvesting projects, groundwater development and water trucking programmes in Ganze, Rabai, Kaloleni and Magarini sub-counties.

“These interventions are aimed at increasing water availability, reducing reliance on seasonal sources and improving supply reliability in underserved and water-scarce areas,” he said.

The government is also rehabilitating ageing water infrastructure in Malindi, Watamu and Kilifi towns as part of efforts to improve access to clean and reliable water services.

According to the ministry, the Sabaki project and related investments are expected to significantly strengthen existing infrastructure, expand distribution networks and enhance long-term water security for residents of Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

“The Sabaki Water Project and associated interventions are expected to significantly enhance existing infrastructure through expansion of supply systems and improvement of distribution networks,” Mugaa said.