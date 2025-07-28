Sh3 Million Worth Of Cannabis Recovered In Kitale Town

Authorities in Kitale have seized cannabis valued at Sh3 million in a major crackdown targeting a suspected drug den.

The raid comes just days before the highly anticipated Jukwaa la Usalama Trans Nzoia forum and was spearheaded by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Unit, Administration Police, and local police.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa, who led the operation, sent a strong warning to drug traffickers, users, and distributors, saying the agency would not relent until every perpetrator is brought to justice.

“Last night’s seizure is a clear message to those poisoning our society: your days are numbered,” said Dr. Omerikwa. “We are closing in on every hotspot, and no one involved in this trade will escape the long arm of the law.”

He added that the success of the operation was largely supported by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Administration Police, Gilbert Masengeli, who coordinated the deployment of a specialized National Police Service team that facilitated the arrest of the main suspect.

Security sources revealed that the operation followed weeks of surveillance. The illegal substance was found hidden in multiple sacks within a residential building on the outskirts of Kitale town. Six suspects were arrested and are currently being interrogated as the police pursue further leads to dismantle the wider drug network.

The raid signals the government’s resolve to tackle drug-related crime in the region, particularly in the run-up to the Jukwaa la Usalama initiative, which aims to enhance community engagement on safety and security issues. Residents attending the forum praised the law enforcement agencies and called for sustained efforts to eradicate drugs from their communities.

Dr. Omerikwa appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, assuring that all tips would be handled with utmost confidentiality.

“This fight requires unity. Together, we will reclaim our streets from the grip of narcotics,” he said.