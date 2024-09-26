Shabana Appeals Five-match Ban Over Chaos at Stadium 

Shabana Football Club moved to the Sports Dispute Tribunal challenging a five-match ban by the football Kenya federation requiring them to play it’s five home games behind closed door.

The Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) banned Shabana FC fans from attending the team’s five consecutive home matches as punishment following allegations of fans misconduct during their dramatic 2-2 draw with Ulinzi Stars on September 24, at the Ulinzi Complex Grounds.

The team was also instructed to meet all the costs from the damage incurred as a deterrent to any form of hooliganism in football.

They now want the tribunal to suspend the federation’s leagues and competition committee’s decision (LCC) pending hearing and determination of the matter.

The Kisii-based Shabana FC through their lawyer Danstan Omari argue that the punishment is unfair and disproportionate and they should not be held solely responsible for the actions of a few individuals.

The team contend that the alleged destruction of property and an altercation involving a security officer were a result of heightened emotions triggered by contentious officiating decisions.

The club has also criticized the decision process, stating they were not given a fair chance to defend themselves.

They argue that mitigating factors, like poor refereeing, late equalizer and heightened emotions, were overlooked.

“The 5-match ban is disproportionate to the alleged offenses committed and risks unfairly penalizing the club for the actions of a minority of fans,” the team said.

“The severity of the ban does not align with the club’s history, values, and commitment to sportsmanship and fair play.”

Shabana further said the suspension will not only result in financial losses but also damage its reputation and disrupt its competitive schedule.

“The 5-match ban poses significant adverse consequences for Shabana Football Club, including financial implications, reputational harm, and disruptions to the team’s competitive schedule,” read the documents.

The Kisii-based team was leading 2-1 by the 90th minute, but chaos ensued when the soldiers scored a last-minute equalizer.

The fans turned violent, accused match officials of bias, and started to dismantle seats at the stadium as one way of expressing their anger.

Following the ugly scenes, the federation’s Leagues and Competition Committee (LCC) in its ruling said the club had been found liable for the offences through their admission.

Therefore a deterrent punishment would be necessary.

“Considering the finding of liability and taking into account the club’s admission of liability, the LCC determines that Shabana FC shall play its immediate five home matches behind closed doors,” LCC Chairman Michael Majua ruled.

“Shabana FC shall bear the cost of the damaged seats at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.”

Majua also revealed that two officers were also injured in the altercation.

Ulinzi Stars were directed to issue Shabana with receipts that will guide them in paying the damages.