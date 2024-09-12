Shailene Woodley Siblings: Getting to Know Tanner Woodley

Shailene Woodley is an acclaimed American actress and activist.

She grew up in Simi Valley and began modeling at age five before transitioning to acting, making her debut in 1999.

Woodley gained significant recognition for her role as Amy Juergens in the ABC Family series The Secret Life of the American Teenager and received critical acclaim for her performance in The Descendants, earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Her film career includes notable roles in The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent series and Big Little Lies, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award.

Siblings

Shailene has one sibling, a younger brother named Tanner Woodley.

Born in 1994, Tanner has pursued acting, appearing in small roles, including a part in the television series Boston Legal.

Like Shailene, he is also involved in social and environmental activism.

Their parents, Lori and Lonnie Woodley, encouraged a strong family bond, often making the siblings resolve conflicts by hugging it out.

Career

Woodley’s career took off with her role in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but her transition to film solidified her status as a leading actress.

The Descendants earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Alexandra King.

The Fault in Our Stars propelled her to international fame as a romantic drama based on John Green’s novel.

She starred as Tris Prior in the popular dystopian Divergent Series, and her performance in the HBO series Big Little Lies earned her several awards, including an Emmy nomination.

Throughout her career, Shailene Woodley has taken on diverse roles that showcase her range and depth as an actress.

The Spectacular Now highlighted her ability to portray complex emotions in a coming-of-age film.

She continued to build her fame with the final installment of the Divergent series, Allegiant, and further established her versatility in the romantic drama Last Letter from Your Lover.

Her notable works demonstrate her commitment to challenging herself and exploring different genres and characters.

Awards and accolades

Woodley has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her impressive career, recognizing her talent and impact as an actress.

Among her most notable accolades is an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Descendants.

She has also received Golden Globe nominations, including one for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Descendants and another for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for her work in Big Little Lies.

In addition to her Golden Globe nominations, Woodley was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Big Little Lies.

She has also been recognized by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, receiving nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for The Descendants and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Big Little Lies.

Woodley has garnered recognition from the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards as well, with nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Best Young Performer, and Best Acting Ensemble for The Descendants.

She was also nominated for Best Actress in an Action Movie for Divergent.

Additionally, she won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for her performance in The Descendants.

Her achievements extend to the MTV Movie Awards, where she won Breakthrough Performance for The Descendants and Best Female Performance and Best Kiss (shared with Ansel Elgort) for The Fault in Our Stars.

She was also honored with the MTV Trailblazer Award in 2015.