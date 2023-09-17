Shakira Teases Upcoming Hit “El Jefe” Featuring Fuerza Regida

Shakira, the globally acclaimed Colombian sensation, sent her fans into a frenzy as she took to Instagram this Saturday to offer a tantalizing glimpse of her upcoming single, “El Jefe.”

Collaborating with Fuerza Regida, the renowned regional Mexican music band hailing from San Bernardino, California, Shakira has once again graced the music industry with her extraordinary talent.

The highly anticipated song, set to be another chart-topping success, is slated for release on Wednesday, September 20, on YouTube.

Shakira’s intriguing venture into regional Mexican music has not only delighted her fans but also left the music world at large in awe.

The artist’s remarkable versatility and willingness to explore diverse musical genres continue to solidify her status as one of the most influential figures in the global music landscape.

In a snippet of the music video, Shakira fully embraces the regional Mexican style, sporting high-heeled boots, a classic cowboy hat, and a fringed skirt that she elegantly twirls while dancing to the captivating beats of “El Jefe.”

“El Jefe” serves as a testament to Shakira’s remarkable ability to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences from all corners of the globe through her music. In a teaser of the song, Shakira serenades in Spanish, singing, “You’re dreaming of leaving the hood. You’ve got everything to be a millionaire. Expensive tastes, the mentality, you’re just missing the salary.”

