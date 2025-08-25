Shauna Dean Cokeland, a rising star in the music scene, is 20 years old, having been born on October 5, 2004. At such a young age, she has already established herself as a talented singer and songwriter with a rapidly growing presence on social media. Her creativity, passion for music, and ability to connect with fans have made her one of the most promising young voices of her generation.

Shauna Dean Cokeland Age 20 years as of 2025 Date of Birth October 5, 2004 Place of Birth USA Zodiac Sign Libra

TikTok Stardom

Shauna began sharing her content on TikTok in December 2019, quickly gaining attention for her mix of original songs, covers, situational humor, trends, and challenges. Today, her shaunadeancokeland TikTok account has attracted an impressive 490,000 followers, a clear reflection of her influence and appeal among young audiences. One of her most notable videos, where she demonstrates a unique hair braid, went viral and has earned over 3 million views.

Instagram Presence

Beyond TikTok, Shauna maintains an active Instagram account under the username shaunadeancokeland, where she shares selfies, music updates, and TikTok reposts. This platform further showcases her multifaceted talents and gives fans a closer look at her personality and lifestyle. Her posts have made her a relatable yet inspiring figure, building a loyal fanbase that continues to expand.

Musical Highlights

Shauna’s musical journey is filled with captivating performances, both original and inspired by popular artists. In a standout TikTok video posted on November 7, 2021, she performed to “Dealer” by Lana Del Rey, showcasing her ability to combine artistry with emotion in a way that resonates deeply with viewers. This moment, among many others, demonstrates her potential to grow as a professional musician while staying true to her authentic style.

Hailing from the U.S., Shauna Dean Cokeland’s age highlights just how much she has already accomplished so early in life. Her vibrant personality, unique style, and dedication to her craft have positioned her as not just a social media figure, but also an emerging talent in the music industry. With every new post, she continues to inspire and entertain, leaving her fans eagerly anticipating her next release.

Shauna Dean Cokeland Age

