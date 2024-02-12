Jamaican Dancehall Star Shenseea Explains Cancellation Of Kenyan Concert

Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea whose real name is Chinsea Linda Lee, has set the record straight on what caused the cancellation of her Kenyan tour.

The recording artist, who is currently riding high with her latest jam ‘Hit and Run’, took to her Instagram page to clear up the misunderstanding, explaining to the fans to know that the cancellation was not her own doing – but that of individuals who advised her against insecurity in the country, and asked her to reschedule instead.

The singer also clarified that she did, indeed, refund all the monies paid to her for the show.

This was after a fan sent her a public query, wondering what happened to the show even after they had bought tickets.

“We paid for your concert in Kenya and till date, we’ve never seen you (heartbreak emoji)”, the fan commented.

Shenseea replied: “So I was booked for Kenya and due to safety concerns that were brought to my attention, I was told it was best to reschedule. I chose to refund my deposit than hold on to it without a date being set.”

“The promoters assured me that all monies would be refunded to patrons as well. I look forward to performing in Kenya soon! Thank you to all my supporters for understanding!”

Last July, the ‘Blessed’ hitmaker announced to her fans that she would be performing in Kenya.

Shenseea said she would be at the Uhuru Gardens for the Sababisha Festival.

“Kenya, I’m coming on August 26th at Uhuru Gardens,” she shared.

Just a month later, the dancehall star took to Instagram to break her Kenyan fans’ hearts.

“First of all, Kenya, let me start off by saying that I love you guys so much, but I am so sorry that everything did not go as we were all expecting,” she posted.

“I am really disappointed because I was looking forward to coming there and having such a grand time with you guys. You should all know that when I touch down there, it is going to be problems Bro!”

Tickets for the ‘Sababisha Festival’ ranged between Sh3,000 and Sh8,000.