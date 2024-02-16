Kenyan Actress Lupita Nyong’o Makes History as First Black Head of Berlinale Jury

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o has achieved a groundbreaking milestone as she becomes the inaugural black head of the Berlin International Film Festival jury, also known as the Berlinale as reported by BBC Africa. The renowned annual film showcase, among the top five global film festivals, has never had a black jury head in its 74-year history. Nyong’o will play a pivotal role in selecting the winning films in the Golden and Silver Bear categories.

The lack of diversity in the juries of major international film festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, and Toronto, has been a recurrent criticism. Cannes, the oldest and most significant of these festivals, appointed its first black jury president in 2020 with American director Spike Lee.

At the opening of the Berlinale in Germany’s capital, Nyong’o expressed her profound honor at assuming the position. Emphasizing the importance of diversity, she noted that the varied backgrounds of the jury members would enhance the decision-making process. Nyong’o, an Oscar winner for her role in “12 Years A Slave” in 2014, highlighted the richness brought by people with different perspectives.

Also Read: Lupita Nyong’o Announces Breakup With Boyfriend After Year-Long Relationship

Nyong’o’s selection as jury president was announced in December by the festival’s directors, Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. They praised her for embodying the qualities they value in cinema, citing her acting versatility and ability to connect with diverse audiences.

The Berlinale, running until February 25, will see the jury announcing the winning films in the major categories. Among the 20 competing entries, three African films stand out, each narrating stories from the continent. These include “Black Tea” by Mauritanian-born Malian director Abderrahmane Sissako, “Who Do I Belong To” by Tunisian-Canadian director Meryam Joobeur, and the documentary “Dahomey” by French-Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop.

In her role as jury president, Nyong’o is poised to contribute to a more inclusive and diverse landscape within the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. Stay tuned for the announcement of the winning films in February, as the event continues to celebrate global cinematic excellence.