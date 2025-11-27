Shilo Sanders Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Shilo Sanders, born on February 9, 2000, in Texas, is an American football safety whose journey in the sport has been marked by both promise and the weight of a famous family name.

As the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, Shilo grew up immersed in the world of football, honing his skills from an early age.

He attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he emerged as a standout cornerback, contributing to an undefeated 14-0 season during his senior year.

Ranked as the No. 62 cornerback prospect nationally and No. 668 overall in the ESPN300, Shilo’s high school pedigree set the stage for a college career that spanned multiple programs and culminated in a brief stint in the NFL.

Beyond the gridiron, Shilo has navigated the spotlight with a blend of athletic prowess and personal growth, earning a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Colorado in 2025.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Shilo’s full siblings from Deion’s marriage to Pilar Biggers-Sanders, which lasted from 1999 to 2013, include older sister Deiondra Sanders and younger brother Shedeur Sanders.

Deiondra, born in 2000, has pursued a career in entertainment and business, often sharing glimpses of family life on social media.

Shedeur, born in 2002, is a quarterback who followed in the family footsteps, playing at Jackson State and Colorado before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Additionally, Shilo has two half-siblings: older half-brother Deion Sanders Jr., born in 1993 from Deion’s earlier relationship, who has worked as a content creator and videographer for the family’s endeavors, and younger half-sister Shelomi Sanders, born in 2004, an emerging basketball talent who played at Colorado before transferring to Auburn.

Also Read: Cameron Heyward Siblings: Meet Craig Jr., Corey and Connor Heyward

Career

Sanders’ football career began with high expectations at the University of South Carolina, where he enrolled in 2018 as a highly touted recruit.

Over two seasons with the Gamecocks, he appeared in 13 games, primarily as a reserve, amassing 32 tackles (23 solo) and one tackle for loss while earning a spot on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2019.

Seeking more playing time and a family connection, Shilo transferred to Jackson State University in 2020, reuniting with his father Deion, who had taken the head coaching role there.

At Jackson State, Shilo blossomed into a starter, showcasing his hard-hitting style at safety during the Tigers’ successful SWAC campaigns.

In 2022, he made another bold move, following Deion to the University of Colorado in the FBS, where he spent his final two eligible seasons.

With the Buffaloes, Shilo started regularly, contributing to a revitalized defense amid Colorado’s high-profile turnaround under his father’s leadership.

After exhausting his college eligibility, Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in April 2025, participating in rookie minicamp and turning heads with his on-field intensity and off-field charisma.

However, he was waived by the team in late August 2025, prompting reflections on his future in the sport.

Accolades

At Jackson State in 2021, Sanders earned Second-Team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (All-SWAC) honors, a testament to his breakout performance as a defensive back.

Following his college tenure, Shilo received an honorable mention as a standout at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, where his aggressive play style caught the eye of NFL evaluators.

Academically, his commitment shone through with his inclusion on the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll during his freshman year at South Carolina and the culmination of his educational pursuits with a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Colorado in May 2025.