Shirley MacLaine, the renowned American actress, singer, dancer, and author, has accumulated an impressive net worth of $50 million throughout her illustrious career. Spanning over six decades, MacLaine’s impact on film and theater has been monumental, with appearances in more than 50 films. She has garnered numerous accolades, including six Academy Award nominations and a win for Best Actress in 1984 for her role in Terms of Endearment. Aside from her screen career, she is also a prolific writer, with nine international bestsellers that reflect both her spiritual journey and her experiences in Hollywood.

Shirley MacLaine Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth April 24, 1934 Place of Birth Richmond, Virginia Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer, Dancer, and Author

Early Life

Born on April 24, 1934, in Richmond, Virginia, Shirley MacLaine’s entry into the entertainment world was inspired by her namesake, Shirley Temple. Her father, Ira Owens Beaty, was a psychology professor, and her mother, Kathlyn Corinne, a drama teacher, which may have fueled her early passion for performing. Shirley’s younger brother, Warren Beatty, also made a name for himself in Hollywood. After years of ballet training and stage performances during her high school years, MacLaine transitioned to Broadway, where her talent quickly attracted attention.

Breakthrough

MacLaine’s big break came when she replaced an injured cast member in The Pajama Game, where she was noticed by film producer Hal Wallis. This led to her cinematic debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Trouble with Harry (1955), earning her a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year. Her career skyrocketed as she landed starring roles in classic films such as The Apartment (1960), Irma la Douce (1963), and Terms of Endearment (1983). She also gained recognition for her work in Sweet Charity (1969) and The Turning Point (1977).

Shirley MacLaine Movies and TV Shows

MacLaine continued to shine well into the later stages of her career, with notable roles in Steel Magnolias (1989), In Her Shoes (2005), and a recurring role in the beloved British series Downton Abbey. Her versatility as a performer, coupled with her outspoken nature, solidified her place as one of Hollywood’s most iconic stars.

Personal Life

In 1954, Shirley married businessman Steve Parker, and they had one daughter, Sachi. Their marriage was famously open, with both maintaining relationships outside their union.

Also Read: Rumer Willis Net Worth

In addition to her well-known acting career, MacLaine is widely recognized for her unconventional beliefs, including her experiences with UFOs and aliens. She has written about her encounters and spiritual insights in books like Sage-ing While Age-ing, adding another layer to her colorful public persona.

Real Estate

Over the years, MacLaine has also invested in real estate, including her sprawling 7,450-acre ranch in New Mexico, which she listed for $18 million in 2014. The property, known for its expansive main house and scenic views, reflects her eclectic taste and affinity for spiritual tranquility. She sold another home in 2024 for an undisclosed amount after listing it at $4.3 million.

Shirley MacLaine Net Worth

Shirley MacLaine net worth is $50 million.