Sifuna and Malalah Meet with Western Region Leaders

On Thursday, July 25, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah held a significant meeting with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, and other key leaders from the Western Region. The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the current political realignments and assess the interests of the Western Region.

Malalah emphasized that the group decided to convene a broader meeting with leaders from all five counties in the Western Region. This meeting is scheduled for Monday in Kakamega and aims to determine a unified way forward for the community.

“We have unanimously agreed that we will not speak solely for ourselves as individuals. The issue has been that current leaders often prioritize personal interests over those of the community,” Malalah stated. He highlighted that before making any decisions, it is crucial to consult the people and understand their needs.

Malalah also noted that the meeting would not seek endorsements from political parties to avoid further division between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza. “We don’t need the blessings of our parties. Our focus is to address matters concerning our community without creating fear or division,” he added.

In response, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna acknowledged that the Western region has experienced significant Gen Z protests, with local youth raising pressing issues. Sifuna expressed hope that the upcoming Kakamega meeting would lead to effective solutions and a clear path forward for the region.

This development follows President William Ruto’s recent nominations of additional cabinet secretaries, including close allies of ODM leader Raila Odinga, adding to the ongoing political dynamics.