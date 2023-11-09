I Cannot Listen to Lies – Sifuna Says As He Declines to Attend Ruto’s State of Nation Address

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna will not attend President William Ruto’s inaugural State of the Nation Address scheduled for Thursday.

The President will address a joint Parliamentary sitting of both the National Assembly and the Senate for the first time since taking office in September 2022.

Speakers from both Houses, Moses Wetang’ula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate) called on all members to attend the joint sitting of Parliament.

Article 132 of the Constitution states that; Once every year, a report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realization of the national values.

But Sifuna who also doubles as the ODM secretary general, said he will not “sit quietly listening to lies” hence his absence.

The lawmaker also said he will give the address a wide berth because the head of state “cannot be trusted to paint the true picture of the State of the Nation which as you know is dire”.

“For these reasons and out of respect for the institution of Parliament I shall not attend the state of the nation address,” Sifuna posted on X.

The address comes at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed contrary to Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s election pledges.

Ruto promised to address the cost of living immediately after taking office.

A year into his regime, prices of fuel and essential commodities have gone up significantly.