Singer Jessie J Hospitalised Again Weeks After Cancer Surgery

British pop star Jessie J has found herself back in hospital, just six weeks after undergoing surgery for early-stage breast cancer.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old revealed she was readmitted to the same ward where she had her surgery. She shared a photo showing her arm connected to IV drips.

“Six weeks post-surgery, and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned,” she wrote.

The “Price Tag” hitmaker said she had been experiencing symptoms that initially raised fears of a blood clot in her lung. “It is NOT a blood clot, thank God,” she clarified, noting that doctors suspect fluid in her lungs and an unknown infection instead.

Although she was struggling to breathe properly, the singer chose to discharge herself and continue treatment as an outpatient. “I hate being in hospital,” she said.

Jessie J said her post-surgery recovery has been difficult and slow, adding that it has taken a toll on her both physically and emotionally—especially while raising her 2-year-old son, Sky.

“I know, for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery,” she shared. “The recovery is far from quick or easy.”

She added that having to postpone her career plans this year has been frustrating. “It’s life, I know that. But it still sucks.”

Despite being cleared of cancer after her surgery, Jessie said the physical healing process continues to be demanding.

“This isn’t a speedy recovery, and it isn’t meant to be. That slow pace has been a hard reality to accept,” she said. “I love moving and working and being up and active, but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is.”

Jessie J publicly announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June. In a heartfelt video, she shared that the disease was caught early and that surgery had been scheduled. She added a dose of humour, calling the procedure “a very dramatic way to get a boob job.”

Following the operation on June 23, the singer confirmed that the cancerous spots had been successfully removed.