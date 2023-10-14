Sir Michael Caine Retires From Acting At 90

British screen legend Sir Michael Caine has officially announced his retirement from acting at the age of 90, following the release of his latest film, “The Great Escaper,” in which he stars alongside the late Glenda Jackson.

Sir Michael’s illustrious career has spanned decades, but the actor revealed his intention to retire during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program. He stated, “I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now.”

The decision to retire comes after the release of “The Great Escaper,” in which Sir Michael portrays real-life World War Two veteran Bernie Jordan. The film, completed before Glenda Jackson’s passing in June, has garnered critical acclaim for Sir Michael’s performance. The Guardian’s review praised his “gruffly heart-breaking performance,” and the Radio Times noted that he “plays his role with complete dignity.”

However, Sir Michael’s announcement is motivated by the belief that, at his age, there will be fewer leading roles offered to him. In his own words, “The only parts I’m liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85… You don’t have leading men at 90, you’re going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this.”

The actor recounted how he had initially considered one more role after completing “The Great Escaper.” He received a script and made an unprecedented decision to count the number of pages his character featured in compared to the entire script. With just 15 pages of dialogue in a 99-page script, he considered it a small part and opted to retire.

Reflecting on his career, Sir Michael expressed contentment with his decision, saying, “I thought, I’m ahead here, I may do a little part and get a bad review… so I thought, why not leave now? So I’ve left.”

Sir Michael, known for his iconic roles in films such as “Harry Brown,” “Educating Rita,” “The Italian Job,” and “Hannah and Her Sisters,” acknowledged that his last role was a significant departure from his initial retirement plans. He had already considered himself retired when he was offered the role, and it took three refusals before he accepted.

Additionally, Sir Michael noted that he and Glenda Jackson, who co-starred in “The Romantic Englishwoman” nearly five decades ago, did not socialize outside of work due to their differing political beliefs. He described Jackson as a “very left-wing politician” and acknowledged their social disparity.

Despite his retirement from acting, Sir Michael Caine remains an active and multi-talented individual. He is set to release a novel next month, a thriller titled “Deadly Game.”

When asked about his perspective on old age, Sir Michael expressed his zest for life at 90, saying, “I’m still grabbing every second even though I’m 90.” His enduring enthusiasm is a testament to his remarkable career and vibrant spirit.

