Six Al Shabaab Terrorists Killed in Ambush in Garissa

At least six suspected al Shabaab terrorists were Sunday September 22 killed in an ambush in Sarira area, Garissa County.

Police said about nine others were injured when they clashed with a team of military officers from the Long Range Surveillance (LRS) unit.

This is a newer unit tasked with long-range reconnaissance missions behind enemy lines.

The gang is said to have been gathering in the area to plan an attack.

Multi agency teams in the region termed the killing a milestone.

They said the injured were carried away by their accomplices.

The team in the operation said they were pursuing the fleeing terrorists.

On Thursday, a multi-agency security team recovered bomb making materials in an operation in Alango Warba within Garissa County.

The three al shabaab militants who had the materials fled when they heard the multi-agency security team was approaching, leaving behind IED making materials including TNT explosives, grenades, command wires, wristwatch, tester, and other assorted equipment, police said.

This is part of ongoing counter terrorism operations by security agencies in the wider North Eastern Region which police say have been fruitful in thwarting terrorism attacks and securing the locals who have vowed to enhance their cooperation in the fight against the terrorist group.

There are terror threats in the country which have prompted operations.

The recovery is the latest in a series of incidents in the area.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals. Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies. Kenyan troops are in Somalia to pursue and suppress the activities of the terror group.

Kenya has upped their operations targeting the militants. In the process dozens of militants have been killed.