Six Arrested Over Involvement in KCSE Exam Malpractice

Six suspects have been arrested over alleged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam malpractices.

The suspects were nabbed in an operation led by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) and detectives attached to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The operation was launched after CA identified over 32 social media platforms sharing, selling and posting exam materials.

“In a letter to the Communications Authority of Kenya dated October 19, 2023 that was copied to security agencies, the Deputy Director, Legal Service Division of KNEC Befly Jemurgor Bisem listed the 32 suspicious SM telegram platforms, 30 of which were active with a membership of over 193,000 parents and students,” DCI said on Monday.

One of the suspects, Nicholas Kalewa aka Mr Examiner, was apprehended in Kiambu.

“As investigations gained momentum claiming the first suspect – Nicholas Kalewa aka Mr Examiner (23yrs) – over 60,000 members left various groups, leaving an active participation of a staggering 130K members. Kalewa had been a CRE teacher at a private school in Kiambu County,” added DCI.

By November 4, DCI said, six more suspects had been arrested after duping unsuspecting Kenyans of millions of shillings.

The multi-agency operation by CAK officers, DCI officers attached to KNEC and all telecommunication service providers was launched after the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) monitoring team identified over 32 social media (SM) platforms being used to share, sell & post pic.twitter.com/0Ano5deTE3 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 6, 2023

Another suspect, Martin Mogusu aka Prof Martinez operated a Telegram group – The Teacher’s Updates – with a following of more than 18,000.

“In his group, he called upon teachers, parents and students to “relax, we are here for you and will give you all the support you need.” As they relaxed, the “professor” was launching more coffers for the thousands of shillings obtained from them, and for what!” said the DCI.

Also arrested included two students from Thika Medical School, Faith Wairimu Maina, 19 and Bilha Atieno Elly aka Abilo, 20.

Prudence Mukami aka Sir Waylen was also nabbed as she sought customer care services at a Safaricom shop after a SIM Card she had used in opening her telegram account was suspended.

Sleuths also netted Wilfred Ondienga Obara aka Prof Wilfred and Anderson Malotwa Agasiva, 24.

The six were charged with, among other offences, the publication of false information.