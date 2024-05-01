fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Six Rescued in Kitengela As Estates Marooned by Floods

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The people of Kitengela found themselves stranded due to flooding caused by heavy rains on Wednesday morning.

    Amid the crisis, many turned to social media seeking assistance.

    Kenya Red Cross swung into action from around 2 AM to help evacuate affected families.

    As of this morning, numerous residents were reported trapped in their homes by the rising floodwaters.

    “We are currently on the ground assisting families to move to safety in Kitengela, Kajiado County, following heavy rainfall,” the Kenya Red Cross posted on X.

    Rescue operations were underway in households along Deliverance Road, Balozi Road, Baraka Road, Blessed Court, New Valley, Changombe, and the KAG area.

    According to the latest update from the Kenya Red Cross, six individuals in critical condition have been successfully rescued.

    “Efforts to reach others in this challenging operation continue.”

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Former Governor Wa Iria Remanded After Failing to Raise Sh10 Million Cash Bail 

    Six Rescued in Kitengela As Estates Marooned by Floods

     
    CS Linturi Grilled by Police Over Fake Fertilizer Supply 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X