Slain Suspect in Ayieko Murder Had Fake ID, Police Say 

Fresh details show one of the main suspects in the murder of Wells Fargo HR manager Willis Ayieko had been involved in several violent robberies, including the fatal shooting of a female M-Pesa agent in Kisumu on January 27, 2024.

The father of the slain suspect who positively identified the body at the mortuary told the detectives that the son’s real name is Robert Wakolo Okoth.

He added that his alias names, based on who asked, were George Oduor Okoth and Kim.

“A national ID card retrieved from a police exhibit store for wanted criminals earlier seized during a security operation, and a report obtained from the National Registration Bureau (NRB) confirmed the father’s claim,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Sunday.

Okoth was shot dead in a security operation and a firearm, a Smith and Walter pistol, recovered from him. He was ambushed by detectives in his hideout at Mulberry Guest House opposite Kisumu National Polytechnic.

He had earlier escaped a police dragnet leaving behind a rolling vehicle and a seriously injured female passenger, who later died, was fatally injured in an effort to subdue him.

Police said the suspect hailed from Rai area of Nyamasaria in Kisumu County. The DCI Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) detectives who had been profiling the hitherto unidentified robbery suspect, linked the 34-year-old to a series of violent attacks.

Wakolo shot dead Mpesa agent Grace Awino Odera on January 27 at Kibuye market near Hekima School in Lolwe.

“In the incident, one suspect was arrested, and an AK 47 rifle earlier robbed from a Ugandan police officer recovered. Also recovered was a Toyota Axio used by the suspects in the robbery. Robert Wakolo, however, managed to get away,” the DCI said.

On May 3, 2024 detectives working on intelligence leads had raided Robert’s home in Nyamasaria, recovering another AK 47 rifle, a magazine and 36 live rounds of ammunition.

Although he managed to escape, his 17-year-old younger brother and suspected accomplice was arrested and charged. Wakolo was also wanted by Kondele police for robbery with violence and possessing a magazine and ammunitions.

A suspect, Victor Okoth Ouma who is thought to be his brother is custody.

Ouma who was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora estate was presented at the Siaya Law Courts on Wednesday October 30. Investigators were granted 21 days to detain the suspect as part of their probe. Police said Ouma was placed at the crime scene through forensic analysis. He is also said to have made transactions via Ayieko’s mobile phone. He used the mobile phone to withdraw money from his account. It was after his arrest that police laid an ambush for more accomplices in a dramatic shooting the saw the arrest of two women. One of them died later. The body of Willis Ayieko was found in a stream in Gem, Siaya County.

Ayieko went missing on October 18 after attending a funeral in Gem. The vehicle was found abandoned at a petrol station in Sabatia, Vihiga county. Ayieko had left the funeral to spend the night in his home but it is suspected that he was abducted by unknown people who killed him.

His hands were handcuffed behind his back, and the eyes and tongue had been gorged out.

Police in Gem Wagai sub-county, later recovered his pistol which he was robbed of the day he was killed.