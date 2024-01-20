Sniper Death Probe: Cop, DJ Set to be Charged with Murder

A police officer and DJ are among suspects who are set to be charged with the murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Sniper.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday said detectives have forensically proven their involvement in the murder most brutal.

“Four other suspects including a police officer and a local DJ whose involvement in the heinous murder was forensically proven from the point of abduction in Meru to Mutonga River where the deceased’s body was recovered are all set to be arraigned for murder,” said the DCI.

“While the High Court in Kiambu has already given directions for the mental assessment of Vincent Muriithi and Kenneth Murangiri Guantai (AP officer) ahead of their plea taking on January 29, 2024, the remaining three suspects (Boniface Kithinji Njihia alias DJ Kaboom, Brian Mwenda alias Brayo and Christus Manyara Kiambi) who are already in police custody after custodial orders were granted by the Kibera Chief Magistrate court will be arraigned on the same day.”

The DCI also revealed that more arrests will be made as investigations into the matter continue.

The Director of Public Prosecutions on Thursday ordered the prosecution of Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza’s brother Murangiri Kenneth Guantai alias Tali to face murder charges over Sniper’s murder.

Guantai is a police officer and was a bodyguard to Mwangaza.

DPP Mulele Ingonga also directed the prosecution to charge Vincent Mureithi Kirimi alias Supuu with murder.

On Friday, their plea taking was deferred for seven days pending a mental assessment of the suspects.