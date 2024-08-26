Sofia Franklyn’s Net Worth

Sofia Franklyn, an American social media personality and podcaster, has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Franklyn gained fame as a co-host of the popular podcast “Call Her Daddy” alongside Alexandra Cooper. The podcast, which ran from 2018 to 2020, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, known for its candid discussions on dating, relationships, and modern life. However, in 2020, the show faced a major disruption due to a contract dispute involving Sofia, Alexandra, and Barstool Sports, the company that produced the podcast. The fallout resulted in Alexandra continuing “Call Her Daddy” independently, while Sofia decided to branch out on her own, launching her own podcast titled “Sofia with an F.”

Sofia Franklyn Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth July 1992 Place of Birth Salt Lake City, Utah Nationality American Profession Social Media Personality and Podcaster

Early Life

Sofia Franklyn was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in July 1992. She graduated from the University of Utah and initially pursued a career in finance, working for a finance firm before transitioning into the media and entertainment industry. Her rise to fame began with “Call Her Daddy,” where her charismatic personality and bold takes on various topics resonated with a large audience. Today, Sofia boasts over 700,000 followers on Instagram, reflecting her strong presence as a social media influencer.

The Contract Controversy

In 2020, “Call Her Daddy” became embroiled in a highly publicized contract dispute that led to the show’s temporary hiatus. According to a May 2020 report by the New York Post, the conflict arose as Sofia and Alexandra sought to negotiate a new contract with Barstool Sports, aiming for better financial terms and more control over the show’s intellectual property. At the time, the duo was reportedly under a contract that paid each host $75,000 per year, with the potential to earn an additional $2,500 each time an episode exceeded 10% of the show’s average audience.

Also Read: What Was Ryan Mallett’s Net Worth When He Died?

During the negotiations, the hosts stopped recording episodes in protest, creating a stalemate with Barstool. Amidst this dispute, Sofia’s boyfriend, Peter Nelson, an HBO executive, reportedly attempted to broker a new deal for Sofia and Alexandra with a different company, disregarding their existing contract with Barstool Sports. In response, Barstool founder David Portnoy offered both hosts new contracts featuring high six-figure salaries and a path to regain the rights to their intellectual property. While Alexandra Cooper was reportedly open to the offer, Sofia Franklyn chose not to accept it.

“Sofia with an F”

After leaving “Call Her Daddy,” Sofia Franklyn launched her own podcast, “Sofia with an F,” in which she continues to share her unfiltered thoughts and experiences on dating, relationships, and personal life. The podcast has allowed Sofia to maintain her voice and brand while building a dedicated fan base independently. Her decision to strike out on her own has demonstrated her commitment to creative freedom and control over her content.

Sofia Franklyn Net Worth

Sofia Franklyn net worth is $2 million.