Sofia Richie Siblings: Inside the Model’s Sisterly and Brotherly Bonds

Sofia Richie is a well-known model and public figure. She was born on August 24, 1998, to singer Lionel Richie and his second wife, Diane Alexander.

Sofia has made a name for herself in the modeling industry, working with top brands like Chanel, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger.

She started her modeling career at a young age and has been featured in various magazines like Elle, Vanity Fair and Billboard.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Sofia has two siblings, an older sister named Nicole Richie and a younger brother named Miles Richie.

Nicole, who is 17 years older than Sofia, is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry.

She is a fashion designer, author, and television personality, known for her role in the reality show The Simple Life alongside Paris Hilton.

Nicole and Sofia share a close bond, often seen enjoying stylish outings together.

On the other hand, Sofia’s younger brother Miles, is a model who made his runway debut in Philipp Plein’s Fall/Winter 2018 show.

Despite rumors of a rift between Miles and Sofia due to his absence from her wedding photos in April 2023, it was later clarified that he missed the event due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Sofia and Miles have a strong sibling relationship, as evident from their social media interactions expressing love and support for each other.

Also Read: Bruno Mars Siblings: The Hernandez Siblings Who Rocked with the Singer

Parents

Sofia’s father is Lionel Richie, a renowned musician known for hits like Hello and All Night Long. He was previously married to Brenda Harvey, with whom he adopted Nicole.

After divorcing Brenda, Lionel married Diane Alexander in 1995, and had two children together, Miles and Sofia.

Despite his musical success, Lionel has been supportive of Sofia’s career choices and was present at her wedding to Elliot Grainge in April 2023.

Diane is a fashion designer who shares a close bond with her daughter.

Following her divorce from Lionel in 2004, Diane remained actively involved in Sofia’s life, supporting her endeavors and being present at significant events like her wedding.

Sofia has described her mom as her “best friend” and appreciates the strong relationship they share.

Career

Sofia is a prominent American social media personality and model.

She has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, walking the runways of prestigious fashion events like New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

Sofia is known for setting fashion trends, advocating for body positivity, and being an ambassador for various brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas and Chanel.

Additionally, she has a passion for art, supports environmentally friendly initiatives, and enjoys cooking and sharing her culinary adventures with her followers.

Sofia career has seen her venture into skincare products and engage with her fans through social media actively.