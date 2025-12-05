Sofia Stamatiades Net Worth

Sofia Stamatiades, also professionally known as Sofia Lama, is a Mexican actress who has earned an estimated net worth of $4 million. Her wealth comes from a long and successful career in telenovelas, television dramas, variety shows, and film projects across Mexico and the United States. With more than two decades in the entertainment industry, she has become one of the most recognizable and versatile Latina actresses of her generation.

Early Life

Sofia Stamatiades was born in 1987 in Puebla, Mexico, into a family with Greek roots. Known early in her career by her full name, Sofia Lama Stamatiades, she showed an interest in performing from a young age. Her first exposure to television came when she appeared as herself on various children’s and lifestyle programs.

In 1998, Stamatiades made her on-screen debut in several popular shows, including “Disney Club,” “Entre Pingos,” and “Con Sello de Mujer.” These early appearances helped her gain public recognition and opened the door to more acting opportunities.

Transition Into Acting

Sofia’s professional acting career officially took off in 2004, when she landed her first scripted roles:

Huesitos in Sonaras

in Sonaras Marisol in La Vida es una Canción

These early telenovela roles showcased her potential and led to more significant characters in major productions.

Rising Popularity in Telenovelas

Throughout the mid-2000s, Stamatiades continued to build her résumé with notable parts in popular Spanish-language series, including:

Gloria Mercenario in Pecados Ajenos

in Pecados Ajenos Nora in Decisiones

in Decisiones Julieta Riva Palas in Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso

Her emotional range and on-screen charisma made her a fan favorite, helping grow her influence and earnings.

Breakthrough

In 2009, Sofia gained wider international attention when she portrayed young Esperanza Salvador in the hit series “Más Sabe el Diablo.” This role helped establish her as one of the most promising young actresses in dramatic television.

She followed this momentum with her role as Alicia González in the highly rated telenovela “Eva Luna” (2010), acting alongside well-known stars in the Latin entertainment world.

Continued Success in Television

Over the next several years, Stamatiades appeared in a wide range of TV dramas, including:

La Casa de al Lado

Rosa Diamante

Dama y Obrero

Descarri-lados

The 2015 series Dueños del Paraíso, where she held one of the major roles

Her consistent presence in major productions contributed significantly to her $4 million net worth.

Awards

In 2013, Sofia earned a major career achievement when she won a Premios Tu Mundo Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mireya Gómez in Dama y Obrero. The award cemented her status as one of the strongest supporting actresses in Spanish-language television.

Film Career

Stamatiades made her movie debut in 2010, appearing in the short film “Más Sabe el Diablo: El Primer Golpe” as the younger version of her TV character Esperanza Salvador.

She later expanded her film portfolio with roles such as:

Fernanda in the 2014 supernatural film Desde el Más Allá

Her ability to transition between television and film has added to her professional versatility and earnings.

Personal Life

Sofia Stamatiades has also attracted media attention for her relationship with Mexican actor Julián Gil, her co-star on Eva Luna. Their relationship was widely covered in entertainment news, further raising her public profile.

Sofia Stamatiades Net Worth

Sofia Stamatiades net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

