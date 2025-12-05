Sofia Stamatiades, also professionally known as Sofia Lama, is a Mexican actress who has earned an estimated net worth of $4 million. Her wealth comes from a long and successful career in telenovelas, television dramas, variety shows, and film projects across Mexico and the United States. With more than two decades in the entertainment industry, she has become one of the most recognizable and versatile Latina actresses of her generation.
|Sofia Stamatiades Net Worth
|$4 Million
|Date of Birth
|Jun 9, 1987
|Place of Birth
|Puebla, Mexico
Early Life
Sofia Stamatiades was born in 1987 in Puebla, Mexico, into a family with Greek roots. Known early in her career by her full name, Sofia Lama Stamatiades, she showed an interest in performing from a young age. Her first exposure to television came when she appeared as herself on various children’s and lifestyle programs.
In 1998, Stamatiades made her on-screen debut in several popular shows, including “Disney Club,” “Entre Pingos,” and “Con Sello de Mujer.” These early appearances helped her gain public recognition and opened the door to more acting opportunities.
Transition Into Acting
Sofia’s professional acting career officially took off in 2004, when she landed her first scripted roles:
- Huesitos in Sonaras
- Marisol in La Vida es una Canción
These early telenovela roles showcased her potential and led to more significant characters in major productions.
Rising Popularity in Telenovelas
Throughout the mid-2000s, Stamatiades continued to build her résumé with notable parts in popular Spanish-language series, including:
- Gloria Mercenario in Pecados Ajenos
- Nora in Decisiones
- Julieta Riva Palas in Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso
Her emotional range and on-screen charisma made her a fan favorite, helping grow her influence and earnings.
Breakthrough
In 2009, Sofia gained wider international attention when she portrayed young Esperanza Salvador in the hit series “Más Sabe el Diablo.” This role helped establish her as one of the most promising young actresses in dramatic television.
She followed this momentum with her role as Alicia González in the highly rated telenovela “Eva Luna” (2010), acting alongside well-known stars in the Latin entertainment world.
Continued Success in Television
Over the next several years, Stamatiades appeared in a wide range of TV dramas, including:
- La Casa de al Lado
- Rosa Diamante
- Dama y Obrero
- Descarri-lados
- The 2015 series Dueños del Paraíso, where she held one of the major roles
Her consistent presence in major productions contributed significantly to her $4 million net worth.
Awards
In 2013, Sofia earned a major career achievement when she won a Premios Tu Mundo Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mireya Gómez in Dama y Obrero. The award cemented her status as one of the strongest supporting actresses in Spanish-language television.
Film Career
Stamatiades made her movie debut in 2010, appearing in the short film “Más Sabe el Diablo: El Primer Golpe” as the younger version of her TV character Esperanza Salvador.
She later expanded her film portfolio with roles such as:
- Fernanda in the 2014 supernatural film Desde el Más Allá
Her ability to transition between television and film has added to her professional versatility and earnings.
Personal Life
Sofia Stamatiades has also attracted media attention for her relationship with Mexican actor Julián Gil, her co-star on Eva Luna. Their relationship was widely covered in entertainment news, further raising her public profile.
Sofia Stamatiades Net Worth
Sofia Stamatiades net worth is estimated to be $4 million.
Also Read: John David Washington Net Worth
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel