Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce Divorce After Seven Years of Marriage

After seven years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have decided to part ways, according to multiple sources.

The couple shared a statement with Page Six, expressing their difficult decision to divorce while emphasizing their love and care for each other.

They politely requested respect for their privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

The news of their separation comes shortly after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello, who was not present for the festivities.

Also Read

Gino Jennings: Unveiling The Net Worth Of A Religious Leader And Public Speaker

Notably, she was seen without her wedding ring during the celebration. However, Manganiello took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to his estranged wife, captioning it with “¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!” alongside a photo of the couple from a previous birthday celebration.

Sofía Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2015. On their seventh anniversary in 2022, Vergara shared a series of throwback photos from their wedding day, including moments of their vows and reception.

She expressed her love with a simple caption of “Love U” accompanied by red heart emojis.

In an interview with PEOPLE in August 2020, Manganiello spoke about the trust and selflessness that defined their relationship.

He highlighted the importance of putting each other’s wishes ahead of their own, stating that once they established that level of trust, they were committed to holding onto it.

The celebrity couple’s decision to end their marriage marks a significant change in their lives, and they have requested privacy during this time.

Despite the separation, the love and respect they share for each other continue to be evident as they embark on this new chapter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...