SOG Mourns Celebrated Colleague Fatally Stabbed by Wife in Quarrel in Eldama Ravine

Members of an elite police squad are mourning the death of their colleague who was stabbed and killed by his wife in the Kiplombe area in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County.

Constable Vincent Kiprotich Cheptirim attached to Special Operations Group (SOG) Wargadud in Mandera County died on Tuesday, April 2 morning after being stabbed following a bitter exchange with his wife at home.

He was on leave at the time of the incident. SOG is one of the most celebrated units of the National Police Service. It takes much in terms of resources to train a single member of the unit.

For one to qualify for the unit, he must undergo a tough training session, which takes up to a year. Members of the unit are used to tackle hard crimes like terrorism and banditry.

Kiprotich died while receiving treatment at Mercy Mission Hospital Eldama Ravine, police said. Police the attack is linked to domestic fights but they are investigating to gather more, if any.

The deceased’s brother was the one who first found the officer lying in a pool of blood and in deep pain. He then rushed to inform his colleague who took him to a nearby hospital.

However, the officer died while receiving treatment due to the multiple stab wounds inflicted on his body. Police visited the scene and found blood stains splashed on the floor and walls of their bedroom.

They recovered a blood-stained black handle panga believed to be the killer weapon. Baringo police boss Julius Kiragu said they are holding the officer’s wife in connection with the murder.

It has been established the officer came home late and a quarrel erupted leading to the deceased being stabbed by the wife aged 28.

Police said they want to understand more about the motive of the killing. Kiprotich’s colleagues described him as a hardened and hardworking officer.

“He was young and promising. He had achieved much in his work and it is unfortunate he died in such circumstances,” said one colleague.

Another officer said the deceased’s spirits while he was on duty would guide them to always win.

The incident came just a day after the wife of an officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit shot herself during a domestic quarrel.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital in Lang’ata Nairobi and stabilized. Their daughter who tried to intervene was also hurt during the altercation. Such cases are linked to stress which is on the rise in society.