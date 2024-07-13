SOG Shaken as Heads are Moved in Changes Amid Operations

The police elite squad Special Operations Group (SOG) was shaken after the transfer of their top commanders in changes announced in the National Police Service.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has been leading the 1,000-strong and well-trained unit until July 12 when he was abruptly moved.

There had been talks of downgrading the unit and let other agencies like the military do their work.

To others, his transfer was not a surprise. Masengeli was moved and named the new commandant of the Administration Police Training Campus in Embakasi to replace outgoing commandant James Kamau who was named the acting Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service.

Insiders say Masengeli was good at operations in general and had mastered how to lead the unit’s work hence their effectiveness in dealing with terror matters.

It came hours after four elite members of the unit had been killed in an ambush by al-Shabaab militants in Guba area, Mandera. Five terrorists were killed in the clash and an assortment of weapons recovered from them.

Apart from Masengeli, the redeployment of Noor Gabow from the DIG APS to Public Service was also another shocker among the members of SOG and the entire service.

Gabow was the brainchild of the SOG. He had been supporting using several means.

SOG is an elite police unit under the Boarder Patrol Unit (BPU) whose main function is to protest the main borders in Kenya.

They are among the best-trained officers in modern police operations, officials say.

For one to qualify to be a member of SOG, he must undergo extra hardship training in various places including Kitui, Nandi and Turkana.

APS has transformed over the years since 2018 under Gabow. The news units under APS now are the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Police Unit (BPU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB) and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU).

SOG works with other government agencies in efforts to address terror threats.

Kenya is set to receive 150 M1117 armored vehicles from the US by September, significantly enhancing its capability to counter the improvised explosive device (IED) attacks frequently employed by al-Shabaab.

Additionally, the US has pledged $7 million to modernize and professionalize the National Police Service through advanced training and development programs.

Furthermore, Kenya’s counter-terrorism efforts have been bolstered by the establishment of the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF-K) in 2020, with assistance from the FBI and US Department of State.

This specialized unit has enhanced Kenya’s capacity to investigate and prosecute terrorists, leading to increased conviction rates.

President William Ruto announced the resignation of Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome in the changes.

In his own circle, Ruto transferred the commander of his security team- Presidential Escort Unit William Yiampoi.

He did not name a new Prescot commander but insiders said a new leader will be in place soon.

Koome’s position will be filled by a person Ruto will nominate and send a name to Parliament for vetting.

The president announced he appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Douglas Kanja as the acting IG to replace Koome.

Koome had assumed the position in October 2022. He is the third IG to leave office before finishing his term.

And upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, Ruto designated commandant General Service Unit Eliud Lagat as the DIG Kenya Police and James Kamau as the acting DIG APS.

The positions have to be filled competitively. The commission on Saturday July 13 declared the positions vacant and invited applicants for consideration before it names the winner.

Director of Operations at police headquarters Renson Lolmodoon was named the new commandant of GSU.

Ruto’s head of security Yiampoi was moved to police headquarters and named the director of operations while Muranga police boss David Mathiu was named the commandant of the national police leadership academy in Ngong.

More changes are expected in the coming days.