Somalia Bans TikTok, Telegram, And 1XBet to Curb Indecent Content

In a bid to curb the proliferation of indecent content and propaganda, Somalia has officially prohibited the use of video platform TikTok, messaging app Telegram, and online betting website 1XBet.

The announcement was made by the country’s Communications Minister, Jama Hassan Khalif, who stated that these platforms have been exploited by terrorist groups and immoral entities to disseminate disturbing images and misinformation to the public.

The order requires internet service providers to enforce the ban by August 24.

The armed extremist group al-Shabab frequently exploits platforms like TikTok and Telegram to promote their activities and agendas.

The decision to ban these platforms aligns with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent commitment to eliminate the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab within the next five months through military operations.

TikTok, when approached for comment, refrained from responding, citing its need for official communication about the ban.

On the other hand, Telegram released a statement asserting its consistent efforts to remove terrorist propaganda both in Somalia and globally. The platform highlighted its proactive moderation of harmful content.

The ban has sparked reactions from Somali TikTok users who rely on the platform for income generation and business promotion.

Some expressed concerns over the potential economic impact, with individuals like Abdulkadir Ali Mohamed, known as “Somalia’s TikTok President,” emphasizing the livelihoods at stake.

Meanwhile, business owners like Halimo Hassan, who utilize TikTok to sell gold, urged the government to consider allowing TikTok usage while ensuring responsible cultural integration.

Additionally, the ban extends to the online betting site 1XBet, which is particularly popular in Somalia for gambling on football matches.

Notably, TikTok has faced scrutiny worldwide, including threats of bans in the United States due to alleged connections with the Chinese government.

The US state of Montana became the first to ban the app in May, citing national security concerns.

