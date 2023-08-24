Tiktok Partners With Kenya To Review And Monitor Content

TikTok has announced a collaboration with Kenya to review and monitor its content in alignment with agreed-upon guidelines.

This step, as highlighted by President William Ruto, aims to ensure that the content available on the platform adheres to community standards and is devoid of inappropriate or offensive material.

In a virtual meeting held on Thursday, TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew committed to actively moderating content to meet these standards.

This collaborative effort between TikTok and Kenya signifies a commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful online environment.

Further, as part of this partnership, TikTok’s CEO has agreed to establish a Kenyan office to oversee the platform’s operations in the continent.

The CEO also expressed the intention to hire more Kenyan employees, contributing to local employment opportunities.

President Ruto has been actively engaged in discussions with several global digital platforms to promote and monetize Kenyan content.

In a recent meeting with YouTube, X.com (formerly Twitter), and Facebook leadership, agreements were reached to monetize content created by Kenyan youth.

President Ruto emphasized the government’s priority to foster a robust creative economy. He announced plans to rebrand the Permanent Presidential Music Commission into the Creative Commission of Kenya, aiming to boost the creative industry.

The envisioned Creative Commission of Kenya will provide professional studios in every county, offering artists a platform to explore opportunities and enhance their talents.

To support the creative sector, the President directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to digitize performances and create a monetized YouTube channel.

This endeavor aims to enable artists, songwriters, choreographers, instrumentalists, and vocalists to earn a sustainable income from their creative endeavors.

