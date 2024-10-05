Sophia Bush, an accomplished American actress, director, and activist, has amassed a net worth of $11 million. Best known for her roles as Brooke Davis in the TV series One Tree Hill and Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D., Bush’s versatile career spans acting, directing, producing, and activism. Her extensive work in film and television, alongside her commitment to philanthropy, has solidified her as both a public figure and a role model.

Sophia Bush Net Worth $11 Million Date of Birth July 8, 1982 Place of Birth Pasadena, California Nationality American Profession Actress, Director, and Activist

Early Life

Born on July 8, 1982, in Pasadena, California, Sophia is the only child of Charles, an advertising and beauty photographer, and her mother, who ran a photography studio. Interestingly, she is not related to the prominent Bush political family. Initially, her passion was for volleyball, but a school theater requirement sparked her interest in acting, which led her to pursue the craft after graduating from Westridge School for Girls in 2000.

One Tree Hill

Sophia’s breakthrough came in 2003 when she was cast as Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill, a role that catapulted her to stardom. She appeared on the show for its entire nine-season run, becoming a well-known face in the entertainment industry. During this time, she graced the covers of major magazines such as Maxim and InStyle and even directed several episodes of the show’s final season.

Career

Bush’s career continued to soar, with roles in several successful films like John Tucker Must Die (2006), The Hitcher (2007), and The Narrows (2008). For her performance in The Hitcher, she won several Teen Choice Awards, solidifying her appeal to young audiences. Her transition from teen-centric roles to more mature characters came with her portrayal of Detective Erin Lindsay on Chicago P.D., a role that further enhanced her career and earned her a People’s Choice Award nomination.

Beyond acting, Sophia Bush has embraced voice acting, lending her voice to the character Voyd in Pixar’s Incredibles 2 (2018). Her talents also extend behind the camera, where she has worked as an executive producer on several projects, including the documentary A Thousand Year Journey.

Activism

Sophia Bush is not just a Hollywood star; she’s a dedicated activist. Her advocacy spans a wide range of issues, including LGBTQ+ rights, environmental causes, and the Time’s Up movement. She actively supported Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and has been recognized for her efforts, receiving awards such as the VH1 Do Something Award (2011) and the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award (2018).

Her voice continues to reach many through podcasts like Work in Progress and Hidden in Plain Sight, where she highlights social issues and promotes positive change.

Sophia Bush Relationships

Bush’s personal life has often been in the spotlight. In 2005, she married her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray, but they separated just five months later. Over the years, she’s been linked to several high-profile figures, including Jon Foster, James Lafferty, and Jesse Lee Soffer. In 2022, she married businessman Grant Hughes, but they parted ways in 2023.

In April 2024, Bush publicly came out as queer and confirmed that she was dating former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Their relationship began after Sophia’s divorce, further showcasing her openness in sharing her personal journey.

Real Estate

Sophia has made savvy real estate investments over the years. In 2015, she purchased a condo in Chicago for $1.6 million, which she later sold in 2020 for nearly $2 million. Additionally, she owns a Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles, acquired in the early 2010s for $1.4 million, showcasing her business acumen beyond the entertainment world.

