Sophia O’Neill Age

Sophia O’Neill, the daughter of renowned actor Ed O’Neill and former actress Catherine Rusoff, is 31 years old as of 2025. She was born on July 7, 1994, in Los Angeles, California. Raised in a Hollywood household, Sophia has gradually stepped into the entertainment world herself, making a name as an aspiring actress.

Who Is Sophia O’Neill?

Sophia O’Neill is best known as the daughter of Modern Family star Ed O’Neill, whose notable work includes Married… with Children, Finding Dory, and numerous other acclaimed roles. Her mother, Catherine Rusoff, is also a former actress known for her appearances in TV shows like Highway to Heaven and Midnight Caller. Coming from an entertainment-focused family, Sophia inherited both talent and an early introduction to the screen.

Sophia O’Neill’s Family

Sophia comes from a close-knit family with deep ties to Hollywood. She is the granddaughter of Edward O’Neill Sr., a steel mill worker and truck driver, and Ruth Ann Quinlan, a homemaker and social worker. Sophia also shares a strong bond with her younger sister, Claire O’Neill, born in 2006, who is following in her footsteps as an actress with appearances in Modern Family, The Middle, and The Fosters.

Acting Career

Sophia made her acting debut in 2009 with a guest appearance in Modern Family, the show that stars her father as Jay Pritchett. She returned for another episode in 2012, playing the same recurring role. In 2017, she took on a lead role in the indie film An American Funeral, alongside her sister Claire.

Sophia is currently working on a web series titled On the Block, in which she plays one of the central characters. The series is a comedy-adventure that centers on four friends navigating life in a rundown apartment complex, with a planned release in 2024.

Education

Sophia graduated from a top-tier Los Angeles high school in 2017 before pursuing a degree in Theater and Film at the University of Southern California. Despite her Hollywood background, she remains grounded and focused on honing her craft.

As of now, Sophia O’Neill is single and appears to be prioritizing her career and education. She has not been publicly linked to any romantic relationships and keeps a relatively low profile.

Sophia O’Neill Height

Sophia O’Neill stands at 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 55 kg (121 lbs). She has a graceful and slim physique with measurements of 34-24-34 inches. Her striking brown eyes and blonde hair contribute to her screen presence. She also has a subtle heart tattoo on her right wrist.

Sophia O’Neill’s Net Worth

Though still early in her career, Sophia O’Neill has built a respectable financial foundation. As of 2024, her estimated net worth is $58,495. This reflects her acting roles, public appearances, and possibly future potential in film and television.

Sophia O’Neill Age

