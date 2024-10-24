South Africans Shocked By Siya And Rachel Kolisi’s Divorce

South African rugby star Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel have announced their divorce after more than a decade together, leaving their fans heartbroken.

The two often shared their love for each other and their family on social media, and were admired by many South Africans, who saw them as one of the country’s power couples.

The news of their split has caused a frenzy on social media, with fans expressing shock that their celebrated marriage is ending.

The pair have asked for respect and privacy as they try to “navigate this transition”.

Siya Kolisi was captain of the national rugby team which won the World Cup in 2019 and last year, while Rachel has been a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment and social justice in South Africa.

He was the first black captain of the Springboks, in a sport previously associated with South Africa’s white minority.

Many South Africans viewed the mixed-race celebrity couple as a symbol of the “rainbow nation”, where racial tensions are still raw 30 years after the end of apartheid.

In an earlier interview with the BBC, Kolisi revealed the “horrible” social media abuse he and his white wife have experienced.

The pair tied the knot in 2016 after four years of dating, and they have two children together. They also adopted Kolisi’s younger sister and brother after his mother died in 2009.

The couple released a joint statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying their decision to split was mutual and amicable.

“This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us,” they said.

They did not give reasons for their split but acknowledged the challenges they have faced as a couple.

The pair said they would still co-parent their four children and continue to work together on their foundation that they have set up.

The Kolisis had just returned to South Africa, with Siya re-joining the Sharks in September, after he cancelled his one-year contract with French side Racing.

The pair was arguably one of South Africa’s most loved couples, with Siya often describing Rachel as his rock and biggest supporter.

Many South Africans have taken to social media to express their heartbreak over the split, with others expressing support for the duo.

“We need to take family responsibility leave tomorrow as a country. We are shattered with this news of Siya and Rachel with this divorce,” one fan posted on X.

“Their legacy as a power couple will endure, inspiring future generations,” the Times Live website reported.

