South Africa’s Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa Sunday announced his cabinet to constitute the seventh administration as a national unity government on Sunday comprising 11 parties.

While ANC MPs filled most cabinet positions, DA MPs were appointed to six ministries while the Patriotic Alliance, GOOD, the IFP and FF Plus got a ministry each. Other members of the coalition parties were appointed deputy ministers.

The full list:

The deputy president is Paul Mashatile. The minister of agriculture is John Steenhuisen. The deputy minister of agriculture is Rosemary Nokuzola Capa. The minister of land reform and rural development is Mzwanele Nyhontso. The deputy is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha. The minister of basic education is Siviwe Gwarube. The deputy minister is Reginah Mhaule. The minister of communications and digital technologies is Solly Malatsi. The deputy minister is Mondli Gungubele. The minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs is Velenkosini Hlabisa. The deputy ministers are Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns‐Ncamashe. The minister of defence and military veterans is Angie Motshekga. The deputy ministers of defence and the army veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo. The minister of electricity and energy is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. The deputy minister of electricity and energy is Samantha Graham. The minister of science, technology and innovation is Blade Nzimande. The deputy minister of science, technology and innovation is Nomalungelo Gina. The minister of employment and labour is Nomakhosazana Meth. The deputy ministers of employment and labour are Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina. The minister of finance is Enoch Godongwana. The deputy ministers of finance are David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen The minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment is Dion George. The deputy ministers of forestry, fisheries and the environment are Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts. The minister of health is Aaron Motsoaledi The deputy minister of health is Joe Phaahla. The minister of higher education is Nobuhle Nkabane. The deputy ministers of higher education are Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe. The minister of home affairs is Leon Schreiber. The deputy minister of home affairs is Njabulo Nzuza. The minister of human settlements is Mmamoloko Kubayi. The deputy minister of human settlements is Tandi Mahambehlala. The minister of international relations and cooperation is Ronald Lamola. The deputy ministers of international relations and cooperation are Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka. The minister of justice and constitutional development is Thembi Nkadimeng. The deputy minister of justice and constitutional development is Andries Nel. The minister of mineral and petroleum resources is Gwede Mantashe. The deputy minister of mineral and petroleum resources is Judith Nemadzinga‐Tshabalala. The minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa. The deputy minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation is Seiso Mohai. The minister of police is Senzo Mchunu. The deputy ministers of police are Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale. The minister in the Presidency is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. The deputy ministers in the Presidency are Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong. The minister of public service and administration is Mzamo Buthelezi. The deputy minister of public service and administration is Pinky Kekana. The minister of public works and infrastructure is Dean Macpherson. The deputy minister of public works and infrastructure is Sihle Zikalala. The minister of small business development is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. The deputy minister of small business development is Jane Sithole. The minister of social development is Sisisi Tolashe. The deputy minister of social development is Ganief Hendricks. The minister of sport, arts and culture is Gayton McKenzie. The deputy minister of sport, arts and culture is Peace Mabe. The minister of tourism is Patricia de Lille. The deputy minister of tourism is Maggie Sotyu. The minister of trade, industry and competition is Parks Tau. The deputy ministers of trade, industry and competition are Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield. The minister of transport is Barbara Creecy. The deputy minister of transport is Mkhuleko Hlengwa. The minister of water and sanitation is Pemmy Majodina. The deputy ministers of water and sanitation are David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo. The minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities is Sindisiwe Chikunga. The deputy minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike. The minister of correctional services is Pieter Groenewald. The deputy minister of correctional services is Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

The African National Congress, which was forced to do a deal with rival parties after getting less than half of the votes in the May 29 election for the first time in three decades, had been wrangling with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) over who gets which cabinet posts.

For decades the ANC had traded on its legacy of ending apartheid 30 years ago, when Nelson Mandela came to power and successfully reconciled a country deeply divided along racial, ethnic and class lines. But voters became angered by the ANC’s poor record on delivering on basic services including water, schools and electricity. It got just 40% of votes in the election, its lowest score ever.

Whether the current loose coalition of former enemies can do better may depend on the extent to which they can put aside their ideological differences, analysts say. There are several potential hurdles to policymaking.

The DA wants to scrap some of the ANC’s Black empowerment programmes, saying that they have mostly made a politically-connected business elite fabulously wealthy while much of the Black majority stays poor.

It opposes the ANC’s desire to expropriate land – most of which is in white hands as a legacy of conquest by colonists and subsequent entrenched white minority rule – without compensation and give it to Black farmers.

The DA also seeks to phrase out South Africa’s minimum wage, currently sitting at 27.58 rand ($1.52) a hour, arguing it makes the workforce uncompetitive.

By Agencies