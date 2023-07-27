South Sudanese Family Threatens Legal Action Against Ringtone Apoko For Illegally Occupying Karen Home

Gospel singer Alex Apoko alias Ringtone has been accused of illegally occupying and destroying property belonging to a South Sudanese national.

Ringtone was arrested on July 21 in Karen for assaulting five foreigners during an alleged home invasion.

He and his co-accused were taken to Lang’ata Police Station and later presented before Kibera Chief Magistrate where they were charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

The others were; Samson Onunga alias Kazola, Victor B Maringa, Kevin Nyaoke, Brian Jumba Luseno, and Geoffrey Mose.

Read: Ringtone On The Verge Of Losing “Grabbed” Runda Home As Owners Come Knocking

The family of Kongkong Paulino Matip which claims to be the rightful owners of the Karen home want the singer to admit liability for forcible detainer, illegal use, occupation and destruction of the said property.

The complainants also want “mesne profits and but not limited to the value of the stolen property, eviction costs and other incidental costs”, in seven days after which they will file recovery proceedings against Ringtone.

Mesne profits are sums of money paid for the occupation of land to a person with right of immediate occupation, where no permission has been given for that occupation.

In a demand letter issued to the hitmaker through Kimanthi and Associates, the Matip family says the property in question (L.R NO 65555) is registered under their deceased father.

Read Also: Musician Ringtone Beaten Up After Allegedly Gatecrashing A Party In Runda

Their father, they say, bought the property from Juddith Guserwa in 2010 but he passed away shortly after.

They then left Kenya to bury him in South Sudan where they remained until 2016 when Paulino sought to occupy the Karen home.

He was, however, denied access by Ringtone who had allegedly leased it to others and taken possession of their two vehicles; a Toyota VX and BMW.

The complainants are; Kongkong Paulino, Gabriel Paulino, and John Paulino.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...