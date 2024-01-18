Speculations Rife As Cebbie Koks Deletes Wedding Photos, Unfollows Steve Ogolla

Singer Akothee’s sister, Elseba K’Okeyo alias Cebbie Koks, has Kenyans talking after she pulled down photographs of her lawyer husband Steve Ogolla from her Instagram page.

Speculations are rife that the marriage is on its deathbed over alleged infidelity.

Cebbie who wedded the lawyer in a glamorous traditional ceremony in 2022, has also unfollowed him on the Meta-owned app.

She has taken it a step further and taken off her wedding ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elseba Awuor Kokeyo (@cebbie_koks_nyasego)

She has not only deleted all their wedding and vacation photos, Cebbie has also changed her IG name back to Elseba Awuor Kokeyo from Mrs. Ogolla E. A.

Rumours of the breakup started last year but Cebbie denied the claims by celebrating Ogolla’s birthday with a sweet message which she has since deleted.

However, Ogolla is still following Cebbie with their pictures still on his Instagram feed.