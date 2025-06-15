Sports Journalist Diamond Okusimba Quits Radio Jambo

Renowned sports journalist Diamond Okusimba has announced his departure from Radio Jambo, a popular station under the Radio Africa Group.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media platforms, Okusimba expressed gratitude to the station for shaping his career and giving him a platform to grow.

“I hang my coat on the microphone as I sadly bid goodbye to a station that has nurtured me and given me such a great experience. Thanks to everyone who has given me their ears and learnt one or two things from our discussions on air. I haven’t left the industry — just keep it locked and you will surely hear my voice on the airwaves somewhere else!” he wrote.

Okusimba is set to host his final assignment on Radio Jambo during tonight’s FIFA Club World Cup (FCWC) matches, airing from 7pm to midnight.

His exit comes shortly after the departure of veteran sports presenter Fred Arocho, who recently joined Cape Media.

Before joining Radio Jambo, Okusimba had gained experience as a football analyst on Radio Citizen’s “Kikao Cha Soka,” a show that aired every Monday between 2005 and 2006.

“That was my first experience with radio, and I enjoyed doing that programme so much. So when I heard there were auditions at Radio Jambo for sports presenters, I felt I already had what it takes,” he said in a past interview.

Beyond his media work, Okusimba is also a former footballer. He played as a winger and sometimes as a striker due to his scoring abilities. His football career included stints at California Rangers, Eastleigh Sportiff, and Post Bank.