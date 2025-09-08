Spurs ‘not for sale’ as owner rejects buyout interest

The board of Tottenham Hotspur said its owner has “unequivocally rejected” two expressions of interest in the north London football club and that it is “not for sale”.

The announcement late on Sunday came after the sudden departure of executive chairman Daniel Levy last week triggered speculation that a takeover bid could be imminent.

Mr Levy was the Premier League’s longest-serving chairman and is estimated to have earned more than £50m ($67.5m) during his almost quarter of a century in the role.

But he was also the target of regular protests by Spurs fans, especially last season.

The statement said ENIC Sports & Developments Holdings Ltd had rejected two separate preliminary expressions of interest in the club.

One was from former Newcastle United shareholder Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance Limited and another from a consortium led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited, it said.

“The Board of the Club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the Club,” the statement said.

ENIC has an almost 87% stake in Tottenham Hotspur.

UK businessman Joe Lewis and his family reportedly own the majority of ENIC, while about 30% is held by Mr Levy and his family.

In a statement last week, Spurs said Mr Levy’s exit was “part of the Club’s ambition to ensure that it is set up to deliver long-term sporting success.”

At the same time Mr Levy said: “I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level.”

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately,” he added.

